Michael A. Ziemianski, 63, of Floyds Knobs, IN, died early Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at Jewish Hospital, following a brief battle with cancer.



He was born July 6, 1955, in Toledo, OH, to Joseph and Ethel (Minarcin) Ziemianski, who preceded him in death. Surviving are his best friend, Michael Day of Floyds Knobs; his sister, Marilyn Fox and her husband, Thomas, of Maumee, OH; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Mike grew up in Rossford, OH, and was a 1973 graduate of Rossford High School. He worked for his family's business for several years, both in Ohio and in Phoenix AZ. His faith led him to college seminary at Saint Meinrad College in Indiana, where he earned a B.A. in Spanish in 1987. After college, he made Louisville and Southern Indiana his home.



He worked for Mercy Academy providing retreat experiences before returning to Saint Meinrad where he served the Archabbey and its Seminary and School of Theology for more than 25 years. During his tenure there, he served as Director of Annual Giving, Director of Development and since 2008 as Vice-President for Development. For 18 months, he worked as the Director of Development for the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville.



Mike believed strongly in community service. From 1997 until his death he volunteered for the Kentucky Derby Festival, an organization very close to his heart. In 2003, he was named the Volunteer of the Year and also served on the KDF's Board of Directors, most recently as Chair-elect. He was due to serve as Chair this year until his illness. As a member of Cathedral of the Assumption Parish, he served for over 20 years as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. In addition, he was a member of the Bishop Flaget Society; a founding member of the organizing committee for "Let's Dance Louisville," an annual fundraising event for the Feed My Neighbor program; and could be found tending bar when needed.



Family and friends may visit in the All Saints Catholic Church narthex, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the church. Private burial will take place at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial gifts may be made to the Monte Cassino Shrine endowment at Saint Meinrad Archabbey or to Cathedral of the Assumption Parish, Louisville, KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019