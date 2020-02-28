|
Michael Adamshick
Michael Adamshick, age 58, of South Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born December 25, 1961 to Rufus Philip and Mary Louise Adamshick. Having been born Christmas day, he was like a gift to our family. Mike graduated from Bowsher High School in 1979. He was employed by CSX railroad for 26 years and previously worked for the Toledo Country Club for 15 years. He married the love of his life Angi Estrada in 2002 and they cherished raising their daughter, Alyssa Marie. Angi and Alyssa were the center of Mike's universe and the three of them had their own loving language. Mike was a hard-working SOB with a heart of gold.
He had an great sense of humor and zest for life. When he was around, the fun would always follow. He might be the only guy in the South End to have his own rapper name Shickalicious or Shick for short. He was kind, easy going and a joy to be around. Mike loved attending music festivals and concerts and followed Volbeat and Bastille around the country. His passions included his family, helping others, reading, fishing, grilling, euchre and his margarita machine. He was everyone's favorite and the best of all of us. He was adored and loved by his nieces and nephews. The world will be a lesser place without him.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan, mother-in-law Polly and best dog friend Coda. He is survived by his wife Angi, daughter Alyssa, siblings Tony (Patty), Fritz (Teri), Lisa (Scott) Sugg and Amy (Ken) Suchodolski.
Friends may visit for a celebration of life at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 5:00, followed by sharing memories of Mike. Denim attire is highly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the . Please view Mike's video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020