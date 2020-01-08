|
Michael Anthony Vargas
Michael Anthony Vargas, age 52, of Toledo, Oh. passed away in his home January 1, 2020. Michael was born January 9, 1967 in Toledo, OH. Michael's hobbies included, fishing, cooking and his absolute favorite, guitars. His passion for guitars started with his father when he was a little boy. Michael valued his friendship with all of his great friends and family. He was powerfully loyal to those he loved. Michael impacted a lot of lives for the greater and will be truly missed by all that loved him. He leaves us with many memories to cherish, especially for his wife and best friend, Kimberly.
Left to cherish Michael's memory is his grandmother, Manuela Ortega; parents, Miguel and Ofelia Vargas; his loving wife, of 34 years, Kimberly J. Vargas; children, Michelle L. Vargas, Darlene N. Vargas, Stacey (Eugene) Barrett, Michael A. Vargas II, and (adopted daughter) Kathryn A. Lintner; sisters, Cynthia (Gary) Martens and Michelle (Robert) Montez; 15 grandchildren; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his aunt, Linda; uncle, Ramon; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions in Michael's name can be made out to his family.
Family will be receiving guests Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p..m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020