Michael Arthur Brennan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Arthur Brennan

Michael Arthur Brennan, 49, of Maumee, OH, passed away on May 12, 2020, after complications from many health battles.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi; ex-wife, Tracy (William) Lee; sons, Eric, Keith, and Nathan; mother, Peggy; sister, Jan; and uncle, Howard (Carolyn) Brown. Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Arthur.

Arrangements for a private family service will be through Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, OH. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the family plot at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to assist with burial expenses would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

If love was enough, you would have lived forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
You where a very kind hearted, loving, sweet, funny man! I will never forgot your kindness and you hjinks! Thoughts and love with your family!
Alicia betts
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved