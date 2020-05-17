Michael Arthur Brennan
Michael Arthur Brennan, 49, of Maumee, OH, passed away on May 12, 2020, after complications from many health battles.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi; ex-wife, Tracy (William) Lee; sons, Eric, Keith, and Nathan; mother, Peggy; sister, Jan; and uncle, Howard (Carolyn) Brown. Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Arthur.
Arrangements for a private family service will be through Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, OH. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the family plot at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to assist with burial expenses would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
If love was enough, you would have lived forever.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.