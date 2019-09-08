|
Michael Booth Sept. 4, 1940 – Sept. 1, 2019
Michael D. Booth, age 78, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away September 1, 2019.
Michael worked for People's Savings Bank and Charter One Bank for nearly 28 years, retiring as a branch manager.
Memorial services for Michael Booth will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home, Hillsdale, Michigan with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Special online condolences for family and friends are greatly appreciated and may be expressed at:
eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019