Michael Bruce Moore
5/21/1948 - 6/20/2020
Michael B. Moore passed away June 20, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on May 21, 1948 in Ft. Erie Ontario, Canada.
Michael graduated from Swanton High School in 1966 and worked as a carpenter and was also employed at Bennett Frozen Foods. He married Elizabeth Williams on May 3, 1969. He enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, and spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Peter) Vlasschaert; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Moore; grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Vlasschaert, and Karah, Enoch, Elijah, Faith, Ruth, and Joseph Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen Moore; his wife, Elizabeth; and his son, Jack.
Arrangements were made by the Cremation Society of Toledo. Condolocences, cards, and flowers can be sent to his daughter. A memorial service will be held late summer or early fall, due to COVID-19. Burial will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Donations in Michael's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.