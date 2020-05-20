Michael Burton Whitman
06/09/1949 - 05/17/2020
Mike passed away at Ebeid Hospice after battling cancer with his family at his side. He was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam. Mike retired from G.M. Powertrain after 34 years. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ellie of 25 years; his sons, Scott (Allison) and Troy (Ashley); brother, Mitch (Amy); sisters, Judy and Molly; as well as five grandchildren and one great grandson.
There will be a private celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Any expressions of kindness can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.