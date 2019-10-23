|
Michael Carl "Mike" Weber
Michael Carl "Mike" Weber, beloved husband of Sheila (nee McElroy) for 27 years passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 51. Loving father of Ronald, Nicholas, and Michael Weber. Cherished son of Ronald and Lucille Weber. Dear brother of Anthony and Ronald Weber. Also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and countless friends. Mike was one of 50 Zuchowski cousins. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio and received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. He was a Senior Manager of Product Development at Paycor and a Boy Scout leader for many years. Mike's courageous battle back from a 2012 bone marrow transplant astounded doctors and inspired all. His optimism and good humor filled any room he entered and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., on Friday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will also be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Rd., Liberty Twp., 45011 on Saturday, October 26 from 11 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Memorial donations can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston MA 02241 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave Ste 200, Manhattan Beach CA 90266. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019