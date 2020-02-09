Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
3030 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bodi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Bodi


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Charles Bodi Obituary
Michael Charles Bodi

Michael Charles Bodi passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on April 4, 1958 at Toledo Hospital to Donald and Audrey (Contat) Bodi. He attended Regina Coeli Catholic Grade School and was a 1976 graduate of Whitmer High School. Mike married Elaine Roehrig on September 25, 1988 at Toledo Botanical Gardens, Toledo. He was a Jeep employee for 30 years and upon retirement in 2006, he went full time with his previously established accounting and tax service business. Michael looked forward to every tax season and meeting with the clients that grew to be his friends.

Michael is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Elaine, his daughters Melanie (Shaun) Parker and Heather (Brock) Walradth, and son Benjamin (Abby) Bodi, sister Susan Majoros, and brother Chris Bodi; grandchildren Collin, Audrey and Ryan Parker, Grace and Cambria Burgett, Andie and Bodie Walradth, and Elwood Bodi.

Family and friends may visit from 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 10th in the Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo. Those attending the Funeral Mass are invited to go directly to the church. His final resting place will be at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made to Ebeid Hospice or Adopt America Network. Michael and the family will be forever grateful to Dr. Timothy Kasunic and staff and Dr. Dan Pipoly. Condolences may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -