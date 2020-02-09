|
|
Michael Charles Bodi
Michael Charles Bodi passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on April 4, 1958 at Toledo Hospital to Donald and Audrey (Contat) Bodi. He attended Regina Coeli Catholic Grade School and was a 1976 graduate of Whitmer High School. Mike married Elaine Roehrig on September 25, 1988 at Toledo Botanical Gardens, Toledo. He was a Jeep employee for 30 years and upon retirement in 2006, he went full time with his previously established accounting and tax service business. Michael looked forward to every tax season and meeting with the clients that grew to be his friends.
Michael is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Elaine, his daughters Melanie (Shaun) Parker and Heather (Brock) Walradth, and son Benjamin (Abby) Bodi, sister Susan Majoros, and brother Chris Bodi; grandchildren Collin, Audrey and Ryan Parker, Grace and Cambria Burgett, Andie and Bodie Walradth, and Elwood Bodi.
Family and friends may visit from 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 10th in the Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo. Those attending the Funeral Mass are invited to go directly to the church. His final resting place will be at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to Ebeid Hospice or Adopt America Network. Michael and the family will be forever grateful to Dr. Timothy Kasunic and staff and Dr. Dan Pipoly. Condolences may be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020