Michael ClayborneMichael Cornelius Clayborne was born to Thomas Hamilton Clayborne Sr. and Mildred Lucille Clayborne-Young on August 30, 1955. He departed this life on May 19, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Michael accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. Michael received his education in the Toledo Public School system graduating from Jesup W. Scott High School in 1974.Michael was a member of The Refreshing Place Church. Michael never missed a day of service and spent countless hours helping the church serve the Toledo's Community by passing out food, clothes, and other necessities. Michael worked hard all his life retiring from Chrysler after 30 years of service and he spent the last few years driving for Uber. Michael loved his family. He enjoyed getting together playing cards and fellowshipping.Michael was proceeded in death by his mother, Mildred Lucille Clayborne-Young; father, Thomas Hampton Clayborne Sr.; and brother, Thomas Hampton Clayborne Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years, Wanda Clayborne; son, Michael Meelon Clayborne (Neickial); daughter, LaToya Hitt; grandchildren, Nyla Sephus, Michael Clayborne Jr., Keshawn Harper, Tywuan Jones, Nadia Abdulhakim, Nachela Abdulhakim; great-grandchild, Aiden Sephus; brothers, James Clayborne Sr., Edwin Clayborne Sr. (Kathy); sisters, Frances Feemster-Clayborne, Dorothia Owensby-Clayborne, Casandra Marsenburg (Jerry); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will truly be missed.Service will be held at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH 43607, June 10, 2020. Visitation at 3:00 p.m. followed by service at 4:00 p.m.