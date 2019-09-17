The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Michael D. Dille


1957 - 2019
Michael D. Dille Obituary
Michael D. Dille

Michael D. Dille, 62, of Curtice, died peacefully in his home on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 27, 1957, the son of Lowell and Dorothy (Smith) Dille. On April 2, 1977 he married Barbara L. Calhoun in Clay Center, Ohio and she survives.

Mike spent 23 years working for Sunoco Logistics as a Mechanical Tech #3 and later as a Vapor Recovery Technician before retiring in 2010. Mike loved to fish and hunt. He fished in many lakes over the years and hunted deer, pheasants and other small animals with his dogs. He was a longtime member of the Ottawa County Conservation League and was active in their annual game dinners. While at home he enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and "trimming" his wife's flowers with the lawn mower. Mike was also a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Elmore, Ohio.

Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara, his son, Brad Dille, daughter, Beth Gould, granddaughter, Emma Michael Gould, siblings, Connie (Bill) Babcock, Diane Trinckler, Donald (Pam) Dille and Robert Dille. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Mike will be conducted from 4-8 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio 43430. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, September 20th in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
