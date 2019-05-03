Michael D. "Mike" Hyslop



Michael D. "Mike" Hyslop, age 56, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1962 to Wayne and Geraldine Hyslop in Toledo. Mike was an avid car enthusiast and loved drag racing. He often enjoyed being outdoors and working in the yard. Mike was a jokester and had a great sense of humor. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his wife, daughter and grandchildren. Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenny, Debbie, Gary and Tracy. Mike is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Margarita; daughter, Stephanie Crampton; grandchildren, Samara, Devin and Tyler; siblings, Wayne (Cookie), Doug, Connie (Gus) Rivas, Kevin (Mary) and Cindy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12 – 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.



To leave a special message for Mike's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on May 3, 2019