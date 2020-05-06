Michael D. IrelandMichael D. Ireland age 39, of Toledo, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Michael was born to Frederick and Marcia Diane (Cole) Ireland on November 9, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio. Mike was a 1999 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. He worked in construction, most recently for Christen & Sons Company on the Amazon Project in Perrysburg. Mike loved to golf, fish and garden. He was an excellent cook. Mike was very hardworking and never took a day off, always finding someone to help. He loved his children and was working very hard to build his family. Michael prioritized his life by God and family, love, hope, determination and success. Michael was able to share the gift of life by being an organ donor.Mike is survived by his mother, Marcia Diane Ireland; sons, Michael, Austin and Jameson; daughter, Jaelynn; fiance', Jamie Trombley and her daughter, Delaney; brother, Ron (Jennifer) Ireland; sister, Deena (Robert) Knappins; nephews, Joseph, Kacey and Little Rob; niece, Averie. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Wendy Sue; and brother, Freddy Jr.Services were held at Freck Funeral Chapel. We would like to thank Peggy and the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent for their help and special care during this difficult time for our family.