Michael D. Ireland
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Ireland

Michael D. Ireland age 39, of Toledo, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Michael was born to Frederick and Marcia Diane (Cole) Ireland on November 9, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio. Mike was a 1999 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. He worked in construction, most recently for Christen & Sons Company on the Amazon Project in Perrysburg. Mike loved to golf, fish and garden. He was an excellent cook. Mike was very hardworking and never took a day off, always finding someone to help. He loved his children and was working very hard to build his family. Michael prioritized his life by God and family, love, hope, determination and success. Michael was able to share the gift of life by being an organ donor.

Mike is survived by his mother, Marcia Diane Ireland; sons, Michael, Austin and Jameson; daughter, Jaelynn; fiance', Jamie Trombley and her daughter, Delaney; brother, Ron (Jennifer) Ireland; sister, Deena (Robert) Knappins; nephews, Joseph, Kacey and Little Rob; niece, Averie. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Wendy Sue; and brother, Freddy Jr.

Services were held at Freck Funeral Chapel. We would like to thank Peggy and the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent for their help and special care during this difficult time for our family.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved