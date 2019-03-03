Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Michael D. Lowe


Michael D. Lowe Obituary
Michael D. Lowe

Michael D. Lowe, age 35, of Toledo, passed away, Friday March 1, 2019.

He was born in Toledo to Tracy (Lent) and Michael J. Lowe on June 18, 1983.

He enjoyed working on cars, traveling and loved his pets. Michael had a kind and gentle heart. He never knew a stranger and was a man of his word. Michael is remembered by his sweet smile, his humor, and loyalty.

Michael is survived by his parents, sisters, Jennifer Briggs, Emily (Bradley) Krieger, niece, Callie and nephews, Max and Grant, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3-8:00PM, where services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Contributions to The Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley.

I will fear no evil, for you are with me..."-Psalm 23:4

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
