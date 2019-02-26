Michael D. Miller



Michael D. Miller, 60, of Gibsonburg, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. He was born October 11, 1958, the son of Dale and Rita (Fassett) Miller. Mike was a stationary engineer for Mercy St. Charles Hospital and Mercy St. Vincent Hospital for 33 years until his stroke in 2013. He was a member of the NRA and he enjoyed music, being an artist and cooking. He was an avid mechanic working on many vehicles and especially Harley Davidsons. He loved his family, his farm and his dogs.



Surviving are his children, Rhiannon (Tim) Lynch of Elmore, Timothy (Stacy) Miller of Graytown, Josiah (Erica) Miller of Gibsonburg, Sarah Bodi of Toledo and Michael D. Miller, II of Bay View; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Haley Miller; brother, John R. Miller and nephew, John J. Miller.



Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, March 1, 2019, at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 19550 W. St. Rte. 51, Elmore, OH, where visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be given to Ovarian Cancer Connection, 5577 Airport Hwy, #206, Toledo, OH 43615 or Humane Society of Sandusky County, 1315 N. River Rd. Fremont, OH 43420. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com .



Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019