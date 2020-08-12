1/1
Michael D. Neiman
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Neiman

Michael D. Neiman, age 51, passed away August 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Toledo to Judy Neiman Moore and Michael Neiman, Sr. in 1969. Michael graduated from Rogers High School.

Mike is survived by his mother, Judy and father, Mike (Sue); sister, Michelle (Dan) Yohnke; son, Michael, of Sylvania; daughter, Rachael, of Florida; and the love of his life, Lori Grant and her kids, Robbi Sapp and Leanna Grant. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janet and Bill Hahnlen.

Memorial services will be private.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved