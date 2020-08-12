Michael D. NeimanMichael D. Neiman, age 51, passed away August 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Toledo to Judy Neiman Moore and Michael Neiman, Sr. in 1969. Michael graduated from Rogers High School.Mike is survived by his mother, Judy and father, Mike (Sue); sister, Michelle (Dan) Yohnke; son, Michael, of Sylvania; daughter, Rachael, of Florida; and the love of his life, Lori Grant and her kids, Robbi Sapp and Leanna Grant. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janet and Bill Hahnlen.Memorial services will be private.