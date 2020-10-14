Michael D. Samson
October 26, 1965 - October 9, 2020
Michael D. Samson, 66, of Gallitzin, PA, passed away at home on Friday. He was born in Toledo, OH, son of the late Dorothy Sonner and Herbert H. Samson. He married Michelle M. (Micki) Pinkerman in 1985.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years; a son, Andrew Michael Samson of Roaring Spring, PA; a daughter, Caitlin Michelle Samson of Pleasant Gap, PA; three grandchildren, Juliana, Preston, and Dominic; his brother, Thomas (Erica) Samson of Rossford, Ohio; two sisters, Carol (Dennis) Chenetski of Hilliard, OH, and Diane (Gary) Austin of Summerfield, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by a brother, William (Bill) Samson.
Mike was a graduate of Rossford High School, Class of '71, The University of Toledo (Associate Degree in Business Administration), and an ardent fan of Penn State and University of Michigan football.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg. www.sorgefuneralhome.com
