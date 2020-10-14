1/1
Michael D. Samson
1965 - 2020
Michael D. Samson

October 26, 1965 - October 9, 2020

Michael D. Samson, 66, of Gallitzin, PA, passed away at home on Friday. He was born in Toledo, OH, son of the late Dorothy Sonner and Herbert H. Samson. He married Michelle M. (Micki) Pinkerman in 1985.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years; a son, Andrew Michael Samson of Roaring Spring, PA; a daughter, Caitlin Michelle Samson of Pleasant Gap, PA; three grandchildren, Juliana, Preston, and Dominic; his brother, Thomas (Erica) Samson of Rossford, Ohio; two sisters, Carol (Dennis) Chenetski of Hilliard, OH, and Diane (Gary) Austin of Summerfield, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by a brother, William (Bill) Samson.

Mike was a graduate of Rossford High School, Class of '71, The University of Toledo (Associate Degree in Business Administration), and an ardent fan of Penn State and University of Michigan football.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg. www.sorgefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sorge Funeral Home Inc
422 N Juniata St
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
(814) 695-3960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sorge Funeral Home Inc

