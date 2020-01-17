|
|
(News story) Michael D. Sherman, an associate professor emeritus of finance at the University of Toledo and a consultant who brought clarity on money matters to students and business clients, died Jan. 2 in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 78.
He learned on Jan. 2, 2019, that he had leukemia, his wife, Audrey, said.
Mr. Sherman, who lived in West Toledo, retired in July, 2015, from UT, where he started teaching in 1980. His courses covered corporate, small business, and managerial finance. Over a 2012 summer term of evening courses, he taught small-business financial management, small-business financial policy and practice, and advanced financial management.
In corporate finance, for instance, he presented cases from real life.
"He would have the students work on them not just from a book but from what research would tell you," his wife said.
"He really cared and was concerned about his students. He would stay late to help them. He wanted them to do well and to achieve whatever they could."
A condolence card from a former student expressed appreciation for that care and concern, his wife said.
"I think people know when you're really interested," his wife said.
His primary fields of research, according to the UT website, included working capital management, commercial finance, and financial statement analysis.
Mr. Sherman taught in the executive master of business administration program at its start and brought his finance courses to North Star Bluescope Steel near Delta, Ohio. He also taught a three-week session in India in December, 2008.
He had consulting businesses before and during his academic career. Companies hired him to conduct research projects. Start-ups sought his help with business plans. Firms at a crossroads asked him to explain, in lay terms, the consequences of bankruptcy.
"He could relate to them, and he explained things in terms they could understand," his wife said. "He liked working with people and never saw anything bad in people."
He received a master of science degree in economics in 1965 from the Krannert School at Purdue University. Afterward, he worked for Humble Oil in Houston and with a council of natural gas producers - and played semi-professional football. He worked for a pharmaceutical manufacturers' group in Washington
He returned to Purdue to complete his dissertation, his wife said. He received a doctorate in 1977, his PhD in industrial economics and management science, with a minor in corporate finance. He went to work for Union Electric in St. Louis, and then made a change a profession.
"He decided he really wanted to teach and help guide young people," his wife said.
He was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Washington to Rose and Bernard Sherman. He was a 1959 graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in 1963 from American University in Washington.
He collected classic muscle cars and had planned in retirement to learn how to restore derelict specimens to their former glory. He golfed at Highland Meadows Golf Club, where he had two holes-in-one. He loved animals, with 15 of the 18 dogs the family adopted over time having been rescue canines.
Surviving are his wife, the former Audrey Borochoff, whom he married June 20, 1971, and sons, Greg and Geoffrey Sherman.
A memorial service will be announced later. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020