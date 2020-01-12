|
Michael David Sherman, Ph.D.
Michael David Sherman, Ph.D., age 78, of Toledo, died January 2, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania from Leukemia. He was born October 30, 1941 in Washington, D.C. to the late Bernard and Rose (Haber) Sherman. Michael earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from American University in Washington where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He went on to earn his Master's and twin Ph.D. degrees in Management Science and Economics from the Krannert School at Purdue University.
After graduating from Purdue, Dr. Sherman worked in private business for several years with Humble Oil (EXXON), PMA, and Union Electric. While at Humble Oil he worked with the Natural Gas Producers in Washington D.C. He also played semi-pro football in Houston.
He left industry to begin a 36 year teaching career at the University of Toledo retiring in 2015 as an Associate Professor Emeritus of Research. During his tenure at Toledo he taught the capstone class in Corporate Finance – the case class. He touched the lives of several thousand students. He loved teaching and his students respected him. While at Toledo he also taught in a program at Northstar Steel, the EMBA, and in a program in India.
Michael was an avid collector of classic cars. He enjoyed playing golf and had two hole-in-ones while a member of Highland Meadows. He was an animal lover who will be remembered for his kind nature - always finding the good in others.
Surviving are his beloved wife of more than 48 years, Audrey (Borochoff) Sherman; and sons, Greg and Geoffrey Sherman.
Burial was held privately and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020