Michael David Wilkins, Sr.
Michael David Wilkins, Sr., 50, of Blacklick, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home. He was born October 30, 1968 in Toledo to Michael Ray Wilkins and Constance "Connie" Newton (Millinger). Michael was a graduate and distinguished alumnus of Morrison R. Waite High School and went on to pursue a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toledo.
Michael quickly made an impact on his community, receiving the 20 Under Forty Leadership award at 34. He served The Toledo Hospital for 12 years and moved on to become President and C.O.O. of Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus for the last 3 years. He dedicated his time to supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo and Columbus, becoming both Vice President and Trustee. His family will remember him as a hard worker who never let an excuse stop him from succeeding. Despite his high dedication to work and service, you could often find him spending time entertaining and supporting his family and friends and traveling to new places.
Michael is survived by his children, Angela (Brandon) Pieper, Michael (Carli) Wilkins, Jr., Melissa Wilkins, Isabella Leonardi-Wilkins; grandchildren, Lillyann Pieper, Alexis Pieper; mother, Connie (Tom) Newton; father, Michael Wilkins; siblings, Brian (Terri) Wilkins, Brett (Danette) Wilkins, Melodie (Johnny) Carrillo, Thomas (Dyana) Newton, Timothy Wilkins, Tiffany (Yuris) Bendiks; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Betha and Kenneth Millinger, Helen and Ed Wilkins, and Evelyn and Vivion Newton
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon, Ohio on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation in Michael's honor to the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo. bcgtoledo.org
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019