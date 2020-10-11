Michael Doroda Jr.
Michael Doroda, Jr., 83, of Northwood, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bay Park Hospital. He was born in Toledo to Michael, Sr. and Anna (Becki) Doroda on February 12, 1937. Mike worked as a meat cutter for over 35 years before retiring. He married the love of his life, Shirley Sayen. Mike loved dancing, music, playing euchre, gardening, spending time with his great grandson Jake and his dog Charlie. In his travels, he loved to visit Croatia, where his family was from.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Brenda (John) Gorr, Tammy (Gary Lee Thomas) Betts, Debbie (Tim Rutherford) Doroda; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Doroda; sisters, Helen Doroda, Stephanie Fink, Anna Doroda. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Mary Fisher and brother, Joe Weaver.
Friends will be received on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Recitation of Prayers will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon. Burial will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com