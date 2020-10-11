To the Doroda family, it is with great sadness that tonight I read about your Father's passing. Oh, what great memories he leaves behind for me to remember. I remember meeting him and your Mother first down at the lake, when they had their trailer down there, and the fun we all had playing cards with the Alfords. And then coming over to each others houses playing cards. He was always a happy gentleman. And wow what a dancer they both were. Such great times we had together. Peace be with you all, knowing now he will be joining your Mother again. God bless you all.

Pat M.

Millbury, OH.

Pat Mortemore

Friend