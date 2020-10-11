1/1
Michael Doroda Jr.
1937 - 2020
Michael Doroda Jr.

Michael Doroda, Jr., 83, of Northwood, died Friday, Oc­tober 2, 2020 at Bay Park Hos­pital. He was born in Toledo to Michael, Sr. and Anna (Becki) Doroda on February 12, 1937. Mike worked as a meat cutter for over 35 years before retiring. He married the love of his life, Shirley Sayen. Mike loved dancing, music, playing euchre, gar­dening, spending time with his great grandson Jake and his dog Charlie. In his trav­els, he loved to visit Croatia, where his family was from.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Brenda (John) Gorr, Tammy (Gary Lee Thomas) Betts, Debbie (Tim Rutherford) Doroda; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Doroda; sisters, Helen Doroda, Stephanie Fink, Anna Doroda. He was pre­ceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Mary Fisher and brother, Joe Weaver.

Friends will be received on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Walker Fu­neral Home, Oregon Cha­pel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Recitation of Prayers will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ig­natius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon. Burial will follow in Lake Township Cemetery.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
OCT
19
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ig­natius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 10, 2020
To the Doroda family, it is with great sadness that tonight I read about your Father's passing. Oh, what great memories he leaves behind for me to remember. I remember meeting him and your Mother first down at the lake, when they had their trailer down there, and the fun we all had playing cards with the Alfords. And then coming over to each others houses playing cards. He was always a happy gentleman. And wow what a dancer they both were. Such great times we had together. Peace be with you all, knowing now he will be joining your Mother again. God bless you all.
Pat M.
Millbury, OH.
Pat Mortemore
Friend
