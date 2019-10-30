Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael Duane Delauter

Michael Duane Delauter
Michael Duane Delauter

After enduring a life-long journey of chronic illness, Michael Delauter, age 71, of Whitehouse, Ohio, passed away the morning of Tuesday, October 29th, 2019. He is now free of his physical and mental pain. With a sense of humor and his own unique personality, he dealt with his health problems.

He was born on November 3, 1947 in Wauseon, Ohio to Duane and Alice (Brown) Delauter. At an early age his family moved to Metamora where he attended and graduated from Metamora High School. Mike married his high school sweetheart, Janet Hassen. They built their own home and raised three children. Years later they moved to a villa in Whitehouse. Traveling around the country in their camper brought much pleasure, as well as spending these last winters in Florida. Mike was most content in the outdoors and nature. He loved fishing and hunting. In his later years, he was happiest at his workbench making fishing lures and ecobots.

Besides his loving wife, Janet, he is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Chad) Jones, Kristen (John) Ebersole; son Eric (Valerie) Delauter; three grandchildren, Zander and Mackenzie Delauter and Jack Jones; two brothers, Aaron and Mark; and one sister, Nina.

Family and friends may visit Friday, November 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, November 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Father Dave Nuss presiding. Interment will follow at Wolfinger Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to National , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019
