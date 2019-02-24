Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer – SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer – SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
1949 - 2019
Michael E. Gasser Obituary
Michael E. Gasser

Michael E. Gasser, age 69, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1949 to the late Betty (Byers) and Ernest Gasser in Toledo, Ohio.

Mike graduated from Clay High School in 1967. He retired after over 30 years at Bender Communications, formerly Motorola. Mike was HAM Radio Operator – call #KA8WPC in his spare time. He was a passionate Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye fan and loved going to hockey games.

Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Lori; children, Victoria, Andrea, Meaghan, Christina, Atalie and Sean; 5 grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ray and Connie Labuzinski; special friends, Glenn and Amy Teems and his "little buddy" his dog, Dash.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

To leave condolences for Mike's Family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
