Michael E. Lee



Michael E. Lee passed away July 3, 2020. He attended Scott High School. He was employed with Cafe Marie, Hollywood Casino and later at Dana Corporation. Surviving him is his wife Shanna; sons, Brandon, Armond and Aaron; daughters, Tionna, and Alexis. A wake will be July 11, 2020 at 3pm, followed by private funeral service at 4pm at the House of Day.





