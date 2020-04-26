Michael Edward Canning Michael Edward Canning passed after a six month illness at the age of 68, on April 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Start High School and attended Ohio State University. Michael took over the family business and ran L & M Automotive for 33 years. He will be remembered by his wide circle of friends and family for his quick wit and willingness to serve others. He was a devoted father and honest businessman. Michael is survived by daughters, Jessica (Michael Bertner) Canning of Durham, NC and Katie Canning of Chicago, IL; grandson, Atticus Bertner; his siblings, Linda Pearson, Dan (Cathy) Canning; brother in law, Joe Horvath; nephews, Luke Canning, Kyle (Melissa) Pearson, Chase (Kaitlyn) Canning; and niece, Baylee Canning. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Leonard and Mildred Canning; brother in law, Jim Pearson; and nephew, Andrew Pearson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Operation Walk, 2525 S. Downing St. Fl. 2 Denver, CO 80210. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansbberg-west.com. www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.