Michael Edward Canning
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Edward Canning Michael Edward Canning passed after a six month illness at the age of 68, on April 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Start High School and attended Ohio State University. Michael took over the family business and ran L & M Automotive for 33 years. He will be remembered by his wide circle of friends and family for his quick wit and willingness to serve others. He was a devoted father and honest businessman. Michael is survived by daughters, Jessica (Michael Bertner) Canning of Durham, NC and Katie Canning of Chicago, IL; grandson, Atticus Bertner; his siblings, Linda Pearson, Dan (Cathy) Canning; brother in law, Joe Horvath; nephews, Luke Canning, Kyle (Melissa) Pearson, Chase (Kaitlyn) Canning; and niece, Baylee Canning. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Leonard and Mildred Canning; brother in law, Jim Pearson; and nephew, Andrew Pearson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Operation Walk, 2525 S. Downing St. Fl. 2 Denver, CO 80210. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansbberg-west.com. www.ansberg-west.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved