Michael F. Lenhart
1962 - 2020
Michael F. Lenhart Michael F. Lenhart, 58, of Holland, Ohio, passed away on April 12, 2020. Beloved life partner of Joyce Arakelian. Cherished stepfather of the late Robert Armstrong, Mandy (Cody) Wells and Shawntina (Jay) Ravens. Loving grandfather of Cody (Ashley) and Makayla Armstrong, of Mara, Cody, Ethan and Kadience Wells and of Elizabeth, Devin and Robert Overmeyer. Adoring son of Frank Lenhart and the late Phyllis (Cicora) Lenhart. Devoted brother of Terri (Mike) Webb. Michael brought joy to everyone who knew him and was loved dearly. He grew up in Tiffin, Ohio and became a UAW Machine Repairman working for both General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. Michael loved all animals, the beauty of nature, music and admiring and playing his many guitars. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
Michael was a kind loving soul! He would go out of his way to help anyone or to make anyone smile! I will miss his stories at the Sundown Cantina and his caring loving nature! I still cant believe he is gone! RIP Michael! I will never forget you my dear friend!
Wendy G.
Friend
