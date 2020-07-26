1/1
Michael Feeback
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Feeback

07/31/1948 - 07/18/2020

Michael Feeback, age 71, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Mike was born on July 31, 1948, in Toledo to Estel and Mae (Myers) Feeback.

Mike retired from Treu House of Munch and prior to this, was employed at Lehn and Fink as a material handler. He loved sports but especially O.S.U. and NASCAR. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family especially the cottage on Lake LeAnn. He was a National Guard veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia; sons, Scott Feeback and Kyle (Marissa) Feeback; grandson, Bryson; siblings, Randy (Susan) and David (Karen) Feeback; sister-in-laws, Connie (Jerry) Thielen and Consuela Czaplicki. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Robyn Feeback; mother and father in-law, Mary and Zygmund Czaplicki and brother-in-law, Ralph Czaplicki.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved