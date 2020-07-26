Michael Feeback
07/31/1948 - 07/18/2020
Michael Feeback, age 71, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Mike was born on July 31, 1948, in Toledo to Estel and Mae (Myers) Feeback.
Mike retired from Treu House of Munch and prior to this, was employed at Lehn and Fink as a material handler. He loved sports but especially O.S.U. and NASCAR. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family especially the cottage on Lake LeAnn. He was a National Guard veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia; sons, Scott Feeback and Kyle (Marissa) Feeback; grandson, Bryson; siblings, Randy (Susan) and David (Karen) Feeback; sister-in-laws, Connie (Jerry) Thielen and Consuela Czaplicki. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Robyn Feeback; mother and father in-law, Mary and Zygmund Czaplicki and brother-in-law, Ralph Czaplicki.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
