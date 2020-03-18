|
|
Michael Francis Tammarine, Sr.
Michael Francis Tammarine, Sr. passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1942 to Frank and Bernadine Tammarine. Mike grew up in and attended Sylvania Schools where he excelled at football and wrestling. Mike was a licensed barber, and then went into Law Enforcement. He worked his way through the ranks of the Medical College of Ohio Police Department (now UTMC), retiring as Chief of Police in 2002. After retiring, he began barbering again with his brother Dan at Fort Meigs Barbershop in Perrysburg.
Mike was a devoted father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed watching and coaching his sons, grandchildren and nephews in sports, especially wrestling. He NEVER missed a match, he could be heard in every high school gym.
Mike was very proud that he was able to be part of the World Cup of Wrestling every year Toledo hosted it. Mike would lead the Russian wrestling team into the tournament each year and then loudly cheer for the American wrestlers. He was a die-hard Chicago Bears, Detroit Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Mike enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
Mike is survived by his sons, Mike Jr. (Deidra) and Jeff (Fran) Tammarine; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brothers, Tony, Dan, Chris, Matt, Jerome and Joe; sisters, Paula, Tina, Mary and Angie; many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Noel; nephew, Chris and special brother-in-law, Hank.
The family would like to thank Swanton Valley Healthcare for their exceptional care and support. The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers, any desired donations be made to the or your local high school booster club to help benefit the wrestling program.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). Graveside services, with Military Honors, will immediately follow at Heath Cemetery in Liberty Center, Ohio.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020