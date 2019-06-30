|
Michael G. Duhart
Michael G. Duhart, 69, departed this life peacefully June 26, 2019 at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Centers. Michael was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School and a veteran of the US Air Force. Michael also worked at General Mills and the J. M. Smuckers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Pasker-Duhart; daughters, Lauren A. Duhart and Tiffany C. Sykes; sons, Michael A. Duhart, Gerren C. Duhart, Terrell J. Hall, Brandon Franklin and Robert C. Pasker, III; sisters, Betty Hinton, Barbara (Harvey) Collins, Rita Clinton; brother, Romeo Duhart; 8 grandchildren; God-daughter, Amiyrah Smith; God-son, Cameron Robinson.
Funeral Services are Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11:00 am at Greater St. Mary's Church preceded by 10:00 am wake. Visitation is Monday, 4-6pm at The House of Day Funeral Services.
houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019