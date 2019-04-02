Michael G. "Mickey" Hashim



Michael G. "Mickey" Hashim, age 67, of Toledo, passed away March 29, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Mickey was born November 26, 1951, in Detroit, MI, to Louis and Eva (George) Hashim. He owned Jo Jo's Pizzeria along with his cousins, George, Gary and Renie for more than 40 years, retiring in 2015.



Mickey was an avid Michigan Football fan. He had a passion for mentoring his employees at Jo Jo's through the years, showing them the meaning of hard work. Many of his past employees felt he was like a second father to them because he made such an impact on their lives.



In addition to his parents, Mickey was also preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Hashim. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan C. Hashim; cousins, Dawn, Kim, Denise, Kelie, Joe, Ronnie, Dina, Jean and many other cousins.



The family will receive guests Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice in Mickey's memory.



To leave a special message for Mickey's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019