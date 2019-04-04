Services Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Michael Hashim Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael G. "Mickey" Hashim

Obituary Condolences (News story) Michael G. "Mickey" Hashim, who from age 17 toiled in the kitchens of Jo-Jo's Pizzeria and, when he retired and sold the business, was the last partner from the restaurant's founding family, died Friday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was 67.



He had cancer, said Dawn Knestrick, a cousin.



Keeping the same pace became difficult as Mr. Hashim developed health problems. In 2015, he sold Jo-Jo's Original Pizzeria on Monroe Street to a Jo-Jo's franchisee.



"He always took pride in trying to keep the same quality, the same family tradition - just out of respect [for] my grandfather Joe, who started the place, and his cousins who worked as hard as he did," Mrs. Knestrick said. "It was difficult when he made the decision to sell."



He was born Nov. 26, 1951, in Detroit to Eva and Louis Hashim. After high school, he moved to Toledo and worked at Jo-Jo's, founded in 1957 by Joe Hashim, his uncle. The senior Mr. Hashim had to give up barbering after a heart attack. He and his wife were of Lebanese heritage - and opened Jo-Jo's out of their fondness for pizza and Italian food.



"My uncle had no experience in the restaurant business, but 50 years later we're still here," Mr. Hashim told The Blade in 2007, when Jo-Jo's offered 1957 prices to celebrate - 75 cents for a 9-inch cheese pizza; $1.20 for a 12-inch, and $2 for a 16-inch.



Mr. Hashim at the start was a dishwasher, a cook - "just learning everything," Mrs. Knestrick said. He later managed Jo-Jo's carryout, housed in the former barber shop, at Chestnut and Austin streets in North Toledo and a Jo-Jo's location at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania.



The founders' son, George, took over Jo-Jo's when Joe Hashim became ill. George's brother, Gary, and sister, Ranell "Renie" Hashim and, in time, their cousin Mickey became partners.



Cousin George was known for greeting and mingling with customers, said Mrs. Knestrick, George's daughter.



"Mickey was all about the kitchen and managing the employees," said Mrs. Knestrick, a former Jo-Jo's employee. "He knew that working in a kitchen isn't the most pleasant place to be. He made sure he kept them as happy as he could.



"He was no stranger to hard work. His whole live revolved around that store. His wife, Sue, was a waitress there, and that's how they met. Everything they did was all about Jo-Jo's."



The kitchen on busy nights could be a whirlwind.



"Mickey was extremely low key," Mrs. Knestrick said. "He was one of the people who knew how to go with the flow. He knew there was nothing else he wanted to do."



He encouraged the restaurant's young workers to better themselves, to continue their education, said Philip Schmidt, who was hired in 1969 and became a manager.



"Since the day I met him, he was always doing for others," Mr. Schmidt said. When a worker who left under less-than-ideal terms asked for a reference, Mr. Hashim would "still point out a person's good points. He believed in people with his whole heart. This was truly him."



His cousins George died in 1998; Gary in 2007, and Renie in 2012. Afterward, "all responsibility fell upon Mickey's shoulders. All decisions were his," Mr. Schmidt said.



Surviving is his wife Susan Hashim, whom he married June 7, 1987.



Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, where the family will receive guests after 3 p.m.



Tributes are suggested to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019 Tributes are suggested to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.