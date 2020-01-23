Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Echo Meadows Church of Christ
2905 Starr Ave.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Echo Meadows Church of Christ
2905 Starr Ave.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Michael Gabriel Melnek


1970 - 2020
Michael Gabriel Melnek Obituary
Michael Gabriel Melnek

Michael Gabriel Melnek, 49, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born September 10, 1970 in Oregon to Michael J. and Mary L. (Maire) Melnek. Michael was a proud member of Echo Meadows Church of Christ. He was a devout supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals, and enjoyed cheering on Kyle Busch when he watched NASCAR. Michael also enjoyed going boating and fishing.

Michael is survived by his wife of 12 years, Jenifer (Bartlett) Melnek; children, Annabelle-Rose Melnek, Brhyse McClure, Jenna Slone-Melnek; mother, Mary L. Melnek; grandmother, Ruth Maire "Nana"; brothers, Robert (Christine) Melnek, Joshua Melnek; and loving aunts, uncles, and other extended family who loved Michael dearly.

Family and friends may visit the Echo Meadows Church of Christ, 2905 Starr Ave. in Oregon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made for funeral expenses.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020
