Michael Gerald Duhart



Michael Gerald Duhart, age 69, peacefully departed this life on June 26, 2019 at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Centers, Cleveland, Ohio. Michael attended Jesup W. Scott High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Michael worked at General Mills and the J. M. Smuckers, Company for nearly 50 years. He served as the Business Agent for the Bakery Confectionery Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union Local 58G for eight years prior to his retirement in January of 2018.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Brenda Pasker-Duhart; daughters, Lauren A. Duhart and Tiffany C. Sykes, Cincinnati, OH; sons, Michael A. Duhart, Gerren C. Duhart, Terrell J. Hall, Brandon Franklin and Robert C. Pasker, III; sisters, Betty Hinton, Barbara (Harvey) Collins, Rita Clinton; brother, Romeo Duhart; 8 grandchildren; God-daughter, Amiyrah Smith: God-son, Cameron Robinson.



Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at The House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral service will be at the Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM preceded by a 10:00 AM Second visitation. Reverend Robert W. Lyons, Pastor. Pastor Timothy V. Pettaway, Jr. is the Officiant. The House of Day will be in charge of the service.



www.houseofday.com





Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019