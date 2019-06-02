Michael Gladney



Michael Gladney, age 70, of Toledo, passed away January 17,2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving with the 101st Airborne Division Assault Helicopter Battalion. He served in Vietnam from July 1967- July 1969, earning a Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. Michael also served in the National Guard until 1972. He worked for Jeep until his retirement in 2002. After retiring from Jeep, he opened his own business, Mike's Bikes until his illness forced him to close the business.



He is survived by his daughters, Michelle and Vicki; grandchildren, Michael II, Desiree, Autumn and Jason; great-grandsons "Papas boys", Michael III, Aidyn, Malachi, Wesley and Marcus; siblings, Ron, Jerry, and Bonnie; special nephews, Bobby and Joe along with other numerous nieces and nephews.



Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; his parents; his brother, Bud; and best friend, Jim Doran.



Our dad and papa was not only a Vietnam Veteran, but our hero. He didn't want his death fussed over and he didn't want a funeral. He didn't want us to cry because he was no longer in pain. He wanted his family to celebrate the good life that he had and all of the memories that we had made.



Mike's family will be having a military ceremony to honor him on June 13th, 2019, 1:15 pm, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd, Holly, MI 48442. Please join Mike's family in saying our final goodbye to the best dad and papa a family could ask for.



American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.



