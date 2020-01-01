Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Michael H. Brock


1924 - 2020
Michael H. Brock Obituary
Michael H. Brock

Michael; H. Brock, 95, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 30, 2019. Michael was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 10, 1924 to George and Mildred (Scott) Brock. On February 22, 1947, he married Clara Northup. Mr. Brock worked as a heavy equipment operator and retired from the City of Toledo in 1988 after 25 years of service. His hobbies included: bowling, fishing, walking, shopping at garage sales and traveling with his wife to Florida.

Michael is survived by his children, Philip (Linda) Brock, Monica Brzuchalski, David Brock, and Connie (Bill) Trumbull; grandchildren, Phil Brock, Aaron (Deana) Brzuchalski, Amy Phanthalasy, Jon (Jenny) Brzuchalski, and Courtney Litten; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Vassana, Jae, Clara, and Arabella; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Baer; and brother, Randy Brock. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Jerry Brzuchalski; 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020
