My thoughts and prayers go out to each member of Mike's family and his friends.
Mike will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends at Bowser-Morner.
He was indeed the core of our Toledo office. He was always so helpful and kind to us, here at the Dayton office.
Personally, I enjoyed working with him over 30 years. Enjoyed our phone conversations and e-mails. His sense of humor--what can I say?!!
He will be greatly missed!
Peace and God Bless!
Keith White
Michael I. Bruno
Michael I. Bruno, age 61, of Bowling Green, OH died May 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 2nd, 1959 to Irvin and Darlene Bruno. He married Diane (Thurman) on June 9, 1988. They shared over 42 years of love and companionship.
He is survived by wife, Diane; son, Brandon; daughter, Melissa; father, Irvin; stepmother, Judy; along with brothers, Jeff, Mark, and Steve.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Metroparks or The Toledo Zoo.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.