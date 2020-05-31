Michael I. Bruno
1959 - 2020
Michael I. Bruno

Michael I. Bruno, age 61, of Bowling Green, OH died May 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 2nd, 1959 to Irvin and Darlene Bruno. He married Diane (Thurman) on June 9, 1988. They shared over 42 years of love and companionship.

He is survived by wife, Diane; son, Brandon; daughter, Melissa; father, Irvin; stepmother, Judy; along with brothers, Jeff, Mark, and Steve.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Metroparks or The Toledo Zoo.


Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to each member of Mike's family and his friends.
Mike will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends at Bowser-Morner.
He was indeed the core of our Toledo office. He was always so helpful and kind to us, here at the Dayton office.
Personally, I enjoyed working with him over 30 years. Enjoyed our phone conversations and e-mails. His sense of humor--what can I say?!!
He will be greatly missed!
Peace and God Bless!
Keith White
Keith White
Coworker
May 29, 2020
My sympathies to Diane, Brandon,Melissa for your great loss. May your fond memories help you through this difficult time. Hugs.
Patricia Studyvin
Friend
May 29, 2020
This news saddened our hearts. Mike was a very kind man never heard a cruel word from him when i worked at Bowser-Morner and my son who currently worked with Mike praises his goodness . God Bless to all his family during your time of need and our prayers are with you all .
Sharon and Cheyne Garland
Coworker
May 29, 2020
We are deeply saddened by Mike's passing. He acted as the backbone of Bowser-Morner's Toledo office for more than 20 years. Everything depended on him in some way and he was a resource and a great example for us all. He will be missed more than you can imagine. Our condolences and best wishes to his family and friends.
Rick Allen
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Mike was absolutely one of the very best that Bowser-Morner had! I had the great pleasure of working with Mike for the past 31 years and he will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy, Janet Loper
Janet Loper
Coworker
May 28, 2020
To the family (and friends) of Mike Bruno, you are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God surround you all with peace and comfort. Mike was such a kind person and always willing to help. He will be greatly missed. Respectfully, Dodie Law (BMI Dayton)
Dodie Law
Coworker
