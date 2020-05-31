Michael I. Bruno



Michael I. Bruno, age 61, of Bowling Green, OH died May 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 2nd, 1959 to Irvin and Darlene Bruno. He married Diane (Thurman) on June 9, 1988. They shared over 42 years of love and companionship.



He is survived by wife, Diane; son, Brandon; daughter, Melissa; father, Irvin; stepmother, Judy; along with brothers, Jeff, Mark, and Steve.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Metroparks or The Toledo Zoo.





