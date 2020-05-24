Michael J. Abel
1958 - 2020
Michael J. Abel

02/04/1958 - 05/11/2020

Michael J. Abel, age 62, of Stockton, California, formerly of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, in his home. He was born in Toledo on February 4, 1958, to William and Maryann (Simon) Abel. Mike was a 1977 graduate of Maumee High School.

He was employed at Pilkington for 33 years. Mike once assisted in coaching C.Y.O girls basketball. He enjoyed boating on the Delta back home in California and walleye fishing on the Maumee River.

Surviving is his daughter, Marie (Rob) Ekstrand; granddaughter, Cassidy Ekstrand; sister, Gail (John) Tucholski; brother, Rick Abel; nephew, Cory (Jody) Tucholski and niece, Tara (Steve) George. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews, Noah, Logan, Ashleigh, Gabe, Kayti and Paige. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. as well as livestreamed on St. Joseph's facebook page. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 23, 2020
Rick - I have such fond memories of all the time we (you, Mike and I) spent together growing up. Ice skating in your back yard every winter, swimming at your folks house almost every weekend and all the fun we had on the boat. I will cherish those memories.
Hugs to you cuz.
Jill
Family
May 23, 2020
Sorry you had to go so soon Mike. I will always remeber the great times we had growing up. R.I.P. Brother.
Tony.a.vascik@gmail.com Vascik
Friend
May 23, 2020
Darling Lavender & White Tulips with Vase
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
