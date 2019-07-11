The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Beakas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Beakas


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Beakas Obituary
Michael J. Beakas

Michael J. Beakas, age 66 of Coldwater, MI passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 9, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 30, 1952 to George and Dolores (Katafiaz) Beakas. Mike was a graduate of Whitmer High School. He was married to Sandy (Deca) for 44 years and together they raised three children. He was a devoted family man that truly enjoyed family get togethers and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike retired from the Toledo Jeep Plant where he was a Millwright, Skilled Trades Committeeman, and a proud UAW member. He then went to work for Hayden in Skilled Trades and served as their UAW Chairman. He enjoyed hunting fishing, golf, playing cards and watching Notre Dame Football.

Mike was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Mary Russo.

Surviving is his loving wife Sandy; children, Michelle (Al) Ruiz, Melissa (Matt) James and Nick (Angela) Beakas; mother, Dolores; siblings, George (Kathy) Beakas, Karen (Larry) Sheets, Janice Metcalf, Andrea (Marty) Pool, and Mark (Kelly) Beakas; grandchildren, Mikayla and Hannah Ruiz, Michael, Joe, and Kaitlyn James, Bella and Alexandra Vaillant. Also surviving is his brother in-law, Jeff Russo and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be private. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now