Michael J. Beakas



Michael J. Beakas, age 66 of Coldwater, MI passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 9, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 30, 1952 to George and Dolores (Katafiaz) Beakas. Mike was a graduate of Whitmer High School. He was married to Sandy (Deca) for 44 years and together they raised three children. He was a devoted family man that truly enjoyed family get togethers and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike retired from the Toledo Jeep Plant where he was a Millwright, Skilled Trades Committeeman, and a proud UAW member. He then went to work for Hayden in Skilled Trades and served as their UAW Chairman. He enjoyed hunting fishing, golf, playing cards and watching Notre Dame Football.



Mike was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Mary Russo.



Surviving is his loving wife Sandy; children, Michelle (Al) Ruiz, Melissa (Matt) James and Nick (Angela) Beakas; mother, Dolores; siblings, George (Kathy) Beakas, Karen (Larry) Sheets, Janice Metcalf, Andrea (Marty) Pool, and Mark (Kelly) Beakas; grandchildren, Mikayla and Hannah Ruiz, Michael, Joe, and Kaitlyn James, Bella and Alexandra Vaillant. Also surviving is his brother in-law, Jeff Russo and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be private. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019