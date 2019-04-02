Michael J. Bragg



Michael J. Bragg, 74, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on March 29, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Hospital, Angola, Indiana with his family by his side.



He was born on August 20, 1944 to Norman R. and Clara R. (Bruck) Bragg in Monroe, Michigan. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in Monroe, Michigan in June 1962 and enlisted in the US Air Force the same month. He was a Veteran and served in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966. Upon returning home he met and married Evelyn Joyce Kwiatkowski at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. They were married for 51 years.



Mike retired from Daimler Chrysler Jeep in Toledo, Ohio in 2002. After retiring, Mike and Evelyn moved to their home on Pretty Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana. After 10 years of Lake living they decided to move to Angola, Indiana.



Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the UAW Local 12, a life member of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 142 in Monroe, Michigan and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1138 in Monroe, Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 257 in Fremont, Indiana and a life member of the DAV of Fort Wayne, Indiana Chapter 40.



He is survived by his wife Evelyn, sons, Kevin (Kendra) of New Bern, North Carolina, Jeffrey (Beth) of Toledo, Ohio and grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Kassidy, Korrine, and Corey and step-grandchildren Daniel, Isabella and Andrew. Also surviving are a brother Paul (Patricia) Bragg of Carlton, Michigan and sister Marcy Mehki of Erie, Michigan and the little guy that was always by his feet or at his side and willing to play-his dog and companion- DUFUS.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Norman Bragg and George Bragg.



Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana with Father Bernie Zajdel officiating. There will be visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at the church prior to the service.



Burial will be in St. Gaspers del Bufalo Cemetery in Rome City, Indiana.



Visitation will be from 2-5 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.



Memorials may be made in Michael's memory to the .



