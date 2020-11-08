Michael J. DraheimMichael J. Draheim, 70, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born on February 22, 1950 to Clarence J. and Dorothy (Tomaszewski) Draheim.Michael proudly served in the United States Air Force. He later went on to work for the U.S. Postal service for over 33 years before retiring. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf and he loved a good card game.Michael is survived by his siblings, Linda Bauer, Pat (Lynn) Draheim, Diane Pickard, Anne Draheim and Paul (Rose) Draheim; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Dawn Draheim.Funeral services will be private with inurnment at St. Richard Catholic Cemetery in Swanton, OH. A public celebration of life will be held summer 2021. Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared at