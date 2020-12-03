Michael J. Gomez02/27/1951 - 11/29/2020Michael Joseph Gomez, 69, of Sylvania Township, passed away peacefully at home Sunday after a 3 year battle with cancer. Michael was born February 27, 1951, to Joseph and Rosemary Harnica Gomez in Toledo, Ohio.Growing up on Lyceum Place., Michael attended Washington Local Schools and Whitmer High School.Over the years and starting at an early age, Mike worked for his family's various businesses, including installing swimming pools, building airplane hangers and installing security cameras in cities around the Midwest including Cincinnati and Chicago and also in London, England. In 1977, his father, Joe Gomez, built their first racquetball club, The Courthouse, in Oregon, Ohio. Then in 1980 came the purchase of the Supreme Court Racquetball Clubs, renaming them the Aquarius Athletic Clubs. During this time, Mike also worked as a welder/fabricator for Custom Enterprises. Finally in 1990, the family purchased the St. James Club on Bancroft in Springfield Township. Michael has remained the co-owner/manager since his parents' deaths in 2007. His son, Brian, continues to work for the family business.Mike's love of racquetball was passed on to his son, Brian. Family vacations were spent traveling the country to different cities for racquetball tournaments.Papa loved attending his grandchildren's soccer, cross country, swimming and t-ball games, or target shooting with his oldest granddaughter, Hannah. He was also proud to say that he taught all 3 grandchildren how to snow ski, spending many weekends at Mt. Holly.But recently, Mike could be found enjoying life at his lake home on Posey Lake, Hudson, MI with family and friends.Michael was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Sylvania, and Adams Conservation Club, Holland, Ohio.Michael is survived by wife, Bonnie; son, Brian Gomez (Karen), and grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth, Hailey Rose, and Joseph Wesley; and brother, Terry Gomez of Springfield Township.Michael was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother, Rick Gomez; and his dear uncle, Al Gomez.The family would like thank Flower Hospital's Hickman Center; Dr. Xia and staff; Dr. Nawrus at UTMC; Toledo Hospital Oncology and Hemotology Unit.Michael's family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623). A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church (5373 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560) beginning at 12:00 p.m., following the time of visitation. The service will be livestreamed and available to watch on our website by visiting Michael's page, clicking on the "Tribute Wall" and following the livestream prompts. Interment will immediately follow the Funeral Mass at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Due to recent health orders, those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice strict social distancing.Dear Michael, Dad, and Papa…Today we lost our Hero. But you left us with your wisdom, your humor but most of all your unconditional love. Please watch over us and protect us. Our love forever…"May He lift you up on Eagles' Wings"