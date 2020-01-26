|
Michael J. Hall
Michael J. Hall, age 74, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice surrounded by family. He was born April 10, 1945, in Toledo to James Hall and Thelma Myers. Mike was the owner of Michael J. Hall Builders and Michael J's Cues since 1972. He enjoyed making pool cues and shooting pool.
He is survived by his wife, Rosie; children, Heather Hall (Dave Metroff) and Heidi (Christopher) Smigelski; grandchildren, Haley Hall and David Metroff; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecelia Clarke, Doris Rober, Helen (Jerry) Price, Betty (Marvin) Dussia, Richard (Sharon) Clarke, Mary Clarke, Russell (Glenda) Clarke, Debra (Larry) Piddock and Jeffery Clarke and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sally Monnett and Norma Zander.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service starting at 4:00 p.m.
To leave a special message for Mike's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020