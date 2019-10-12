Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Michael J. Hayes


1949 - 2019
Michael J. Hayes Obituary
Michael J. Hayes

Mike Hayes, 70, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 11, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Michael and Wilma (Trumbell) Hayes. Mike worked for Allied Chemical, Schindler-Haughton, Dana Corporation, and lastly for T.S.A. up until his retirement.

Mike was an avid Ohio State football fan and could often be heard saying "Watch for the fake," as he watched the games. He loved his vacations on Lake Erie and trying to outsmart the contestants on Jeopardy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his in-laws, Donald "Pete" and Rosemarie Thompson; and brother-in-law, Calvin Szymkowiak.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Vicki; daughter, Kelly (John) Ziegler; sister-in-law, Gina (Joe Wylie) Szymkowiak; nieces, Heather (Jeff) Kurdziel and Nikki (Trent) Walborn; sisters, Audrey and Berta; great-nieces Lila, Laci, and Abby; great-nephew Cal; and his best 4-legged friend, Moe.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Those planning contributions are asked to consider Hospice of NW Ohio or Toledo Humane Society. Please feel free to leave condolences at walterfuneralhome.com or on our Facebook page.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 12, 2019
