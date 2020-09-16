1/1
Michael J. Lusk
1960 - 2020
Michael J. Lusk

10/31/1960 - 09/06/2020

With aching hearts we grieve the loss of Mike due to the COVID-19 virus.

He was a wonderful father and best friend to his son Ryan and husband to Geannie (LaPlante) Lusk. Mike was the youngest brother to Bob Lusk, Sue (Wayne) Mitchell, Rick (Nancy) Lusk and Gail (John) Fenstemacher. He was cherished by his Aunt Betty and Uncle Don Bethan and a loving and fun uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, John & Bernice Lusk, Arthur and Evelyn LaPlante; and godparents, Jack & Jane Taylor.

He was our "magical" handyman, making our troubles disappear. There was nothing he could not fix. A 1979 graduate of Springfield High School, Mike was a man of many talents and worked hard in all his various jobs. He was most recently employed as a repair tech at Velocity. He was always quick with a joke or a hug. He will be deeply missed by family and friends who all loved him dearly.

Friends will be received on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to an account in the name of Ryan Lusk at any Huntington Bank. Condolences may be shared online, along with a photo slide show to be enjoyed at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Peace be with you now, Mike.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Providence Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Providence Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
