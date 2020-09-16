Michael J. Lusk
10/31/1960 - 09/06/2020
With aching hearts we grieve the loss of Mike due to the COVID-19 virus.
He was a wonderful father and best friend to his son Ryan and husband to Geannie (LaPlante) Lusk. Mike was the youngest brother to Bob Lusk, Sue (Wayne) Mitchell, Rick (Nancy) Lusk and Gail (John) Fenstemacher. He was cherished by his Aunt Betty and Uncle Don Bethan and a loving and fun uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, John & Bernice Lusk, Arthur and Evelyn LaPlante; and godparents, Jack & Jane Taylor.
He was our "magical" handyman, making our troubles disappear. There was nothing he could not fix. A 1979 graduate of Springfield High School, Mike was a man of many talents and worked hard in all his various jobs. He was most recently employed as a repair tech at Velocity. He was always quick with a joke or a hug. He will be deeply missed by family and friends who all loved him dearly.
Friends will be received on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to an account in the name of Ryan Lusk at any Huntington Bank. Condolences may be shared online, along with a photo slide show to be enjoyed at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
. Peace be with you now, Mike.