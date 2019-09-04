|
|
Michael "Mick" J. McVicker
Michael "Mick" J. McVicker, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on September 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born June 7, 1943 to Richard and Eileen (Strope) McVicker in Toledo, OH. Mick retired from Chrysler of Perrysburg as a die maker. He loved football (Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame and Ohio State) and hockey (Detroit Red Wings). Mick also enjoyed reading, politics and eating sweets.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joel, Patrick and Dennis and sisters, Judy, Cindy, and Karen.
Mick is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Michelle McVicker, Becky (Dan) Allen and Greg (Michelle) McVicker; siblings, Nancy, Gretchen, Kathy and Betsy; 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Megan and Allison; 2 great-grandchildren, T.J. and Tate; and his canine companion, Pookie.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society or the Toledo Area Humane society. Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019