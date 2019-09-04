Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McVicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. "Mick" McVicker


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mick" J. McVicker

Michael "Mick" J. McVicker, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on September 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born June 7, 1943 to Richard and Eileen (Strope) McVicker in Toledo, OH. Mick retired from Chrysler of Perrysburg as a die maker. He loved football (Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame and Ohio State) and hockey (Detroit Red Wings). Mick also enjoyed reading, politics and eating sweets.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joel, Patrick and Dennis and sisters, Judy, Cindy, and Karen.

Mick is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Michelle McVicker, Becky (Dan) Allen and Greg (Michelle) McVicker; siblings, Nancy, Gretchen, Kathy and Betsy; 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Megan and Allison; 2 great-grandchildren, T.J. and Tate; and his canine companion, Pookie.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society or the Toledo Area Humane society. Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now