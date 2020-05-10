Michael J. Seery



April 5, 1922 - May 8, 2020



Michael J. Seery, 98, of Cresceus Heights, died May 8, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services in East Toledo.



Born into a family coal and trucking business, he spent his childhood working, delivering the News-Bee, learning to fix machinery, and playing the Oahu "high-whine" guitar. A childhood case of scarlet fever forced him to spend almost a year in a darkened room, and a doctor warned him not to expect to live too long. That doctor turned out to be wrong. When he recovered, he was needed in the family business, and did not finish Clay High School. In addition to delivering coal, he held machinist apprentice jobs at Willys Overland and Meilink Steel Safe. He and a partner developed the original prototype of the open-end ratchet wrench.



Drafted into the 99th Infantry Division, Mike had the rare privilege of participating in both the Louisiana and Texas Army training maneuvers. Shipped to England as a company postal clerk, he found out on the way across to France that his civilian truck-driving experience had earned him the rank of Technician 5th class, and his own GMC "deuce" -- the first one down the landing craft ramp. Enemy shells were splashing into the Channel when the doors opened, and the Le Havre coast was lost in the fog. "Europe is that way," the sergeant told him. "Drive, and don't stop." "But what if I get stuck?" Mike wanted to know. "We're right behind you. When you get to Berlin, slow down." He was 22.



Billetted in the villages around Liege, Belgium, Mike made friends among local people, who he was able to go back and visit 50 years later. They were still friends. He was on patrol on Elsenborn Ridge on Dec 16, 1944, when the VI Panzerarmee overran his company's position. He returned to his headquarters to find it destroyed by their artillery barrage, and everyone killed. This made him the "last man out of Krinkelt" as he and one other soldier retreated on foot through the Ardennes counter-offensive.



During eight months in combat, he drove the third truck of the first full unit across the Rhine bridge at Remagen, survived attacks by cruise and ballistic missiles, and strafing by jet bombers and jet fighters. He participated in recapturing POWs from his own division (the only unit in Europe to do so), and liberating the outcamps of Dachau. On the troopship going over, the First Sergeant had told Service Company that a civilian would have had to pay $300 for a European tour like that. He got to see everything the 20th Century had to offer. For that, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Rifleman status, the French Legion of Honor, the Belgian Fourragere, WWII Victory Medal, surprisingly, the Good Conduct Medal, and every soldier's highest honor, the "Ruptured Duck."



The 99th were called the "Battle Babies" because they had the lowest average age in the European Theater. Mike kept in touch with his Division and company association and reunions until they disbanded, and still visited his 393rd and 394th Regiment buddies, Melvin Bane and Dennis Schwabenbauer, regularly until the last of them died a few months ago.



After the War, he and his brother could not convince their father to branch out from the coal business ("What are people going to do? Buy a whole new furnace?"), so their coal yard got by on industrial accounts like the Auto-Lite plant until the late 60's. The boys drove truck for hire, and took up operating construction equipment. Mike married Kathleen Grace Freimark, literally the girl next door, in 1947, and hired on with Sun Oil Company in 1950 (shoveling coal for their railroad). He worked nights loading and dispatching gasoline, jet fuel and fuel oil and gauging tanks for 30 years. He built up his own excavating service, sub-contracting in foundations, swimming pools, and industrial projects. He enjoyed playing old-timey music with many friends, and made sure his daughter and son learned the old songs and instruments.



After retiring from Sun, he took his equipment with him to North Carolina and worked on major projects there, including churches, dams and a hospital. Kathleen and Mike lived in the Hiddenite and Taylorsville region for eleven years, making friends in church, music and stock car racing. Mike was active in the Masonic Lodge, was Worthy Patron of Eastern Star, served as president of the Rotary Club twice, and headed up projects in church. Bluegrass banjo players who had never seen a four-string tenor banjo came to play with Mike to learn the "intricacies" of his boisterous playing style.



Once their grandson was born, Mike and Kathleen made up their minds to move back to Ohio. They bought a house in Walbridge, and spent most of their time helping raise the next generation of their family. Kathleen passed on in 2006, shortly after the couple had moved back into the neighborhood where they grew up.



Mike came from a long line of gifted storytellers, and did his best to pass on that tradition. The foxhole buddies Freddy and Eddie will not be forgotten. He was proud to give the "first salute" to his grandson when he graduated from the Air Force Academy and was commissioned an officer.



Mike contracted and shrugged off an unbelievable chain of fatal maladies. Among the things that tried to kill him and failed were that scarlet fever, colon cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, an ascending aortic rupture, abdominal aneurysms, really slow heart failure, and the Luftwaffe. It is hard to believe that this low-grade virus finally caught up to him.



He was predeceased by his parents, Michael F. and Lillian (Moose) Seery; his wife, Kathleen; and his younger brothers, Fred and John. He is survived by his son, Michael L. (Dr. Heidi); daughter, Juanita (Di); and his grandson, Michael K., Captain USAF (Phaelen, Captain USAF).



Arrangements are private. Memorials should be directed to the Christ Dunberger Post, American Legion, Oregon OH.





