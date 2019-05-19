Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Michael J. Sinay Obituary
Michael J. Sinay

Michael Joseph Sinay, 81, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Northwest Ohio Hospice Perrysburg with his family by his side. Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 22, 1938 to Michael and Anastasia (Tomes) Sinay. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He served in the United States Navy. Mike worked for General Motors Chevy Plant as a job setter for 33 years retiring in 1992. Mike enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and especially trips to the casino! He was an avid Notre Dame and Yankees fan. What he cherished most was spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jane; daughters, Lisa (Jim) Gyori, Lynn (John) Cark, Ann Marie (Mark) Williams; son, Patrick; grandchildren, Kristen (Matt) Trzcinski, Derek, Brooke, Brandon Gyori, Matthew, Eric Cark, Brady, Kennedy Williams; sister, Judy Sinay. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Patrick.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Wednesday from 2:00 pm until the time of Memorial Services at 7:00 p.m.. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Mike's memory are as asked to consider Mercy St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019
