Michael James Lewis
Today we honor the life of Michael James Lewis, 46, an amazing husband, father, son, and friend to all. Michael is survived by his mother, Linda Lewis; beloved wife, Julie Lewis; and children, Madison Joy Lewis and Abigail Ann Lewis. Along with his loving family, Michael is also survived by his sister, Jaclyn Lewis; father and mother-in law, John (Sue) Grigsby; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Joanne Lewis.
Growing up Michael excelled in athletics. Michael lettered in baseball and football. As a student athlete, Michael graduated from Rogers High School in 1992. From there, he went on to serve our country, in the Marine Corps. After the Marine Corps, he started his surviving job at the Toledo Airport as a TSA agent. In 1998, he married the love of his life Julie (Grigsby) Lewis and started a beautiful family. From day one, he concentrated on giving his family all of his love and support. While running from ball game to ball game, Michael was dedicated to being the best father to his girls. With the purest heart, Michael did everything in his power to provide for his family. He went to the ends of the Earth to ensure his family was whole and happy.
He enjoyed watching sports, especially the New England Patriots, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and any game his daughters played in. Michael appreciated laughing with his friends and last minute fishing trips. He was a true friend to anyone who knew him. Michael will always be remembered as the most loving husband, family man, and friend.
Friends will be received Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to The Department of Veterans Affairs, 1200 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43614 or The American Heart Association
, 4331 Keystone Dr. # A, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Condolences may be made online to the family at:www.witzlershank.com