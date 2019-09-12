|
HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY
MICHAEL JASO
9-12-1979 - 8-16-1999
Wish you were here today even for just a little while so I could say Happy Birthday and see your beautiful smile.
The only gifts today will be the gifts you left behind; The laughter, joy and happiness... precious memories...the best kind.
Today I'll do my very best to try and find a happy place...struggling to hide my heavy heart and the tears on my face.
I'll sit quietly and look at your picture thinking of you with love; hoping you're doing ok in Heaven up above.
Loving and Missing You Always - The Jaso Family
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019