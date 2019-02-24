Michael John "Mike" Miller



Michael J. Miller, age 73, passed away at the Toledo Hospital on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1945 to Edward and Vivian (Nelson) Miller in St. Augustine, FL. Mike graduated from Start High School and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked for 28.5 years for DuPont, retiring in 1993. To keep himself busy he went and worked at L & M Automotive for an additional 20 years. Mike was a dedicated family man and was a longtime member of St. Pius X Parish.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce (Gillenkirk) Miller; sons, Kenneth, Dan and David (Michelle) Miller; grandchildren, Ian and Ilan Miller; sister, Patricia Spirit; many nieces, nephews and close friends.



The family will receive guests on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Parish, 3011 Carskaddon Ave., Toledo, OH 43606 with Rev. David Whalen, OSFS officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019