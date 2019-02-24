Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Pius X Parish
3011 Carskaddon Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Michael John "Mike" Miller


1945 - 2019
Michael John "Mike" Miller Obituary
Michael John "Mike" Miller

Michael J. Miller, age 73, passed away at the Toledo Hospital on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1945 to Edward and Vivian (Nelson) Miller in St. Augustine, FL. Mike graduated from Start High School and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked for 28.5 years for DuPont, retiring in 1993. To keep himself busy he went and worked at L & M Automotive for an additional 20 years. Mike was a dedicated family man and was a longtime member of St. Pius X Parish.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce (Gillenkirk) Miller; sons, Kenneth, Dan and David (Michelle) Miller; grandchildren, Ian and Ilan Miller; sister, Patricia Spirit; many nieces, nephews and close friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Parish, 3011 Carskaddon Ave., Toledo, OH 43606 with Rev. David Whalen, OSFS officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Mike's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
